Officials: Investigation into cause of The Press Bar fire could take up to 2 weeks

Officials say the investigation into the cause of the fire that destroyed The Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, Minnesota Monday could take up to two weeks.

City leaders and fire officials provided an update on the fire Tuesday morning.

Residents of one of the apartments above Cowboy Jacks, next to The Press, reported the fire around 2:30 a.m. after smelling smoke.

Fire officials said the fire had a head start on their crews by the time they arrived on the scene. The over 100-year-old building had many concealed spaces that allowed the fire to spread quickly.

The Press Bar, a popular bar in downtown St. Cloud, Minnesota, is likely a total loss after an early morning fire. (Jodi Lind Kuehn / FOX 9)

Firefighters battled the fire throughout the day, eventually demolishing the building to get to the fire and extinguish it.

Fire officials said saving Cowboy Jacks, not The Press, was the top priority while fighting the fire.

Cowboy Jacks as well as other businesses in the surrounding area did sustain some smoke and water damage from the fire.

Health officials have not allowed residents back into the apartments above Cowboy Jacks. The fire displaced at least two people.

Streets in the area should be back open by Wednesday.

