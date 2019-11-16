Officials investigate horse neglect at residence in North Branch, Minnesota

article

Officials are assisting the Animal Humane Society in an investigation involving horse neglect in North Branch, Minnesota.

According to North Branch Police, on Friday, officers assisted the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota with an investigation regarding the neglect of several horses at a North Branch residence.

In all, 11 horses were seized and transported to boarding facilities where they are currently receiving necessary food and veterinary care.

Police said criminal charges have been filed in this case.