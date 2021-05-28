Funeral services held for Minnesota DNR officer killed in crash

article

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sarah Grell was laid to rest Friday after she was tragically lost in a crash earlier this week.

A public service was held for Officer Grell at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids, Minnesota Friday afternoon.

Family, friends, and other law enforcement officers filled the arena for two services – one inside and one outside – for Grell.

Grell was just 39 years old when she died Monday morning after her truck collided with a semi on Road 336 in Itasca County. Grell had served as a DNR officer since 2005 and came from a family of DNR workers, which includes her conservation officer father and uncle along with her husband who works for the DNR's Forestry Division and her mother with DNR Fisheries.

Grell became the 23rd conservation officer to die in the line of duty.

Friends and loved ones said Grell left behind an incredible legacy of service. The crash is still under investigation.