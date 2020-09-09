Officials find only about half of Minnesota bars, restaurants in compliance with COVID-19 safeguards

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday that during the most recent inspection of 167 bars and restaurants, barely over half were found to be in compliance with COVID-19 safeguards.

Compliance teams from the Minnesota Departments of Public Safety, MDH, Labor and Industry and Agriculture visited 167 bars and restaurants in several communities over the past two weekends.

Teams conducted checks in Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca, Faribault, and New Ulm August 28-29, as well as Carver and Scott counties September 4-5.

Out of those visited, 88 were following the safety and health requirements. Additionally, 79 bars and restaurants were not in compliance, with one or more minor violations. Of those found not in compliance, 31 bars and restaurants were referred for follow-up inspections.

Officials say the health department has received more than 800 complaints of Executive Order violations at restaurants/bars and has referred more than 400 complaints to delegated agencies since July 13. Fifty bars and restaurants met the MDH definition for a COVID-19 outbreak by the end of August.

RESOURCES FOR BARS & RESTAURANTS

For information about COVID-19 industry guidance and compliance assistance, contact the appropriate state agency or go to the Minnesota COVID-19 website

Advertisement

Minnesota Department of Health: For questions about COVID-19 and guidance for businesses, call 651-297-1304.

Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry: For workplace safety and health questions, call Minnesota OSHA at 651-284-5050 or email osha.compliance@state.mn.us.

Checklist