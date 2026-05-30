Officer Jamal Mitchell dedication: Minneapolis renames street in his honor

The Brief The City of Minneapolis held a ceremony to officially rename a street after fallen police officer Jamal Mitchell. Officer Mitchell was killed in the line of duty when he responded to a mass shooting on May 30, 2024. Blaisdell Avenue between Franklin Avenue West and 22nd Street West in south Minneapolis will now officially be called Officer Jamal Mitchell Way.



Fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell was honored by the City of Minneapolis by having a street renamed in his honor.

Footage of the full ceremony can be viewed above.

READ MORE: Minneapolis honors fallen officer Jamal Mitchell with renamed street

Officer Jamal Mitchell Way street dedication

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke at the service, saying Officer Mitchell was a hero who represented everything Minneapolis stands for.

"This is a day that we celebrate a tremendous person and that we aspire ourselves to be even better," Mayor Frey said. "This is

someone that lived his life in service to those he loved and the residents of this city. A hero who gave his life to protect others without a second thought. And as I look around today, it is abundantly clear that the city loved Officer Jamal Mitchell. He chose to work with this department during a time when we needed brave and brilliant people, people to answer the call to serve. He stepped up when so many others were stepping away."

A neighbor of Officer Mitchell, Chris Dunker, spoke about continuing his legacy.

"Today, Jamal, we're here to celebrate and remember you. Not for what happened on this street, but rather for the life that you lived and the many lives that you touched. It's a celebration of a city coming together to support a family of a hero, a community that put aside their differences in opinions and decisive topics like policing, race and politics. Instead, they gathered here today to show their support for you and your family."

Who was Officer Mitchell?

Dig deeper:

Mitchell had been with the Minneapolis Police Department since 2022, and was sworn in by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

FOX 9 previously reported on Officer Mitchell's heroic actions in 2023 when he ran into the burning home to rescue a couple.

Mitchell, who was 36, was engaged to be married and had four children.

South Minneapolis mass shooting

The backstory:

According to officials, the shooting happened at an apartment building on May 30 along Blaisdell Avenue near 22nd Street, and left six people shot, including four civilians.

While en route to the report of a shooting, Officer Mitchell was shot in what authorities later described as an "ambush."

READ MORE: Neighbors recall chaos during Minneapolis mass shooting

Mitchell had stopped to provide aid to a man who appeared to be a victim, but the man instead shot him, authorities said.

A second officer then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who died at the scene.