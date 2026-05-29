Black bear spotted in Burnsville as sightings grow across Twin Cities

The Brief Black bear sightings have increased in the Twin Cities area, including Burnsville and Elk River, over the past couple of weeks. Experts say Minnesota’s bear population is growing and expanding south, leading to more encounters in new areas. Residents are advised to secure food sources like birdfeeders and pet food to prevent attracting bears.



Bears are waking up from hibernation and making surprise appearances in neighborhoods across the metro.

Black bears spotted in new areas south of the metro

What we know:

Brandon Buckvold, a Burnsville homeowner, captured a black bear on his home security cameras wandering his property Thursday night.

Buckvold said, "I didn't even believe it. I thought I was dreaming or something."

He has seen deer and coyotes in his neighborhood over the past 10 years but never a black bear.

"It's just not something that you would ever really think would happen around here," said Buckvold.

Buckvold’s sighting is one of several black bear encounters reported in the Twin Cities in the past two weeks.

In Elk River, a couple caught a bear trying to break into their birdfeeder, while another homeowner in the same community saw a pair of bears, possibly a mother and her 2-year-old cub, hanging out in his driveway last Friday.

A growing trend

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says black bears are becoming more common in the metro area because their natural range, usually the northern third of the state, is expanding.

Spencer Peter with the North American Bear Center said, "We do know the bear population in Minnesota is on the rise both in number and geographic coverage so we are seeing them in areas where the last 50 years we haven't."

Sightings tend to spike in the spring when young male bears are sent out by their mothers to fend for themselves for the first time.

'I think it's pretty cool'

Local perspective:

Experts say human food sources are attracting bears into neighborhoods.

"Birdfeeders, grills, pet food. Those attractants that we have as humans are sometimes commonly sought after by these younger bears or just bears in general who are still trying to find their territories and how the world works for them," said Peter.

Peter added, "So controlling the food and making sure it's not available. Our human food to the wild bear population is really important in mitigating human bear conflict."

Buckvold, who has two young children and a small dog, said he will be more cautious but is not too worried.

"I just thought it was more cool than anything. You know, my wife might feel a little different," said Buckvold.