Klobuchar endorsed for Governor at State DFL convention, GOP endorses Schwarze for US Senate
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota GOP and the Minnesota DFL announced party endorsements for the 2026 election.
DFL endorsements
What they're saying:
Minnesota Democrats have endorsed Senator Amy Klobuchar for Minnesota governor.
The senator won the endorsement after the first round of balloting overnight at the DFL convention in Rochester.
This comes after she announced her running mate, former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Shierer, on Friday.
The incumbent Secretary of State, Steve Simon, was also endorsed by the DFL.
Incumbent Attorney General Kieth Elliosn also secured the party endorsement for a third term.
GOP endorsements
The other side:
Meanwhile, at the GOP convention in Duluth, former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze won the Republican endorsement for U.S. Senate.
He won the endorsement over several candidates, including Michele Tafoya and Royce White.
This is for the seat that is being given up by Tina Smith.
Republicans are also backing Ron Schutz for Minnesota Attorney General.
Tad Jude was endorsed by the party to run for Minnesota Secretary of State.
The Minnesota GOP also endorsed Nate George for state auditor.
What's next:
On Saturday, Republicans are expected to endorse a candidate for governor, while Democrats make their choice for U.S. Senate and state auditor.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the GOP and DFL convention as well as previous FOX 9 reporting.