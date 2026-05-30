Klobuchar endorsed for Governor at State DFL convention, GOP endorses Schwarze for US Senate

The Brief The Minnesota GOP and the Minnesota DFL announced party endorsements at this weekend's state conventions. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar was endorsed by the DFL to run for Minnesota governor. Former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze was endorsed by the GOP to run for U.S. Senate. Republicans are expected to endorse a candidate for governor next, while Democrats will make their choice for the U.S. Senate and state auditor.



The Minnesota GOP and the Minnesota DFL announced party endorsements for the 2026 election.

DFL endorsements

What they're saying:

Minnesota Democrats have endorsed Senator Amy Klobuchar for Minnesota governor.

The senator won the endorsement after the first round of balloting overnight at the DFL convention in Rochester.

This comes after she announced her running mate, former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Shierer, on Friday.

The incumbent Secretary of State, Steve Simon, was also endorsed by the DFL.

Incumbent Attorney General Kieth Elliosn also secured the party endorsement for a third term.

GOP endorsements

The other side:

Meanwhile, at the GOP convention in Duluth, former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze won the Republican endorsement for U.S. Senate.

He won the endorsement over several candidates, including Michele Tafoya and Royce White.

This is for the seat that is being given up by Tina Smith.

Republicans are also backing Ron Schutz for Minnesota Attorney General.

Tad Jude was endorsed by the party to run for Minnesota Secretary of State.

The Minnesota GOP also endorsed Nate George for state auditor.

What's next:

On Saturday, Republicans are expected to endorse a candidate for governor, while Democrats make their choice for U.S. Senate and state auditor.