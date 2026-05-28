No Kings concert, nationwide watch parties planned for June 14

The Brief The No Kings Coalition and the Committee for the First Amendment are hosting a nationwide day of protest on June 14, 2026. The event centers around a live "Rise Up, Sing Out" concert in New York City and local watch parties across the country. Organizers say the event is timed as an alternative to "the President’s UFC cage fight spectacle."



The nationwide No Kings movement is promoting a night of organizing and music to "defend First Amendment freedoms" on the night of President Trump’s 80th birthday.

No Kings June 14 event

What we know:

The No Kings Coalition says it is teaming up with the Committee for the First Amendment for the "organizing day" on June 14, 2026.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, a 90-minute live show, dubbed "Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment," will take place in New York City featuring Jane Fonda, Patti Smith, Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright and more.

Dig deeper:

Supporters are encouraged to register to host or join a gathering, while tickets for the concert itself are also on sale.

A full list of watch events can be found.

Why you should care:

Organizers say the day is designed to "move beyond street protests, encouraging people to gather in living rooms, community centers and businesses to watch the concert and connect with local organizers."

The No Kings Coalition describes itself as a grassroots movement dedicated to ensuring power remains with the people, not politicians acting "like unaccountable kings."

The event is timed as an alternative to the President’s UFC cage fight spectacle, aiming to focus attention on community action and First Amendment rights.

The June 14 event marks a shift from large street demonstrations to more localized, relationship-based organizing.

What they're saying:

"June 14 is about building hyper-local infrastructure we need to fight back against authoritarian attacks on our communities. While politicians from the White House to state houses all across this country act like unaccountable kings, we’ll be doing the real work of bringing communities together in living rooms, community centers, and businesses across America," the No Kings Coalition said in a statement.