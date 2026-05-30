Expand / Collapse search

Bloomington motorcycle crash involving Metro Mobility bus leaves 2 riders dead

By
Published  May 30, 2026 11:06 AM CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A motorcycle crash in Bloomington left two riders dead on Friday night. 
    • The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the 10600 block of Sheridan Avenue South.
    • Authorities say the crash also involved a Metro Mobility bus. 

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two motorcycle riders are dead after a crash involving a Metro Mobility bus in Bloomington.

Fatal Bloomington motorcycle crash 

What we know:

Police say they responded to a reported crash in the 10600 block of Sheridan Avenue South at about 8:20 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

Officers then determined the crash involved a motorcycle and a metro mobility bus.

Both motorcycle riders were pronounced dead despite efforts to save them.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the crash have not been shared. 

What's next:

The identities of the deceased are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time. 

The Bloomington Police Department said it is continuing its investigation into the crash. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Bloominton Police Department. 

Road incidentsBloomingtonTraffic