Bloomington motorcycle crash involving Metro Mobility bus leaves 2 riders dead

The Brief A motorcycle crash in Bloomington left two riders dead on Friday night. The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the 10600 block of Sheridan Avenue South. Authorities say the crash also involved a Metro Mobility bus.



Two motorcycle riders are dead after a crash involving a Metro Mobility bus in Bloomington.

Fatal Bloomington motorcycle crash

What we know:

Police say they responded to a reported crash in the 10600 block of Sheridan Avenue South at about 8:20 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

Officers then determined the crash involved a motorcycle and a metro mobility bus.

Both motorcycle riders were pronounced dead despite efforts to save them.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the crash have not been shared.

What's next:

The identities of the deceased are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.

The Bloomington Police Department said it is continuing its investigation into the crash.