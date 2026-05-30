Bloomington motorcycle crash involving Metro Mobility bus leaves 2 riders dead
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two motorcycle riders are dead after a crash involving a Metro Mobility bus in Bloomington.
Fatal Bloomington motorcycle crash
What we know:
Police say they responded to a reported crash in the 10600 block of Sheridan Avenue South at about 8:20 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
Officers then determined the crash involved a motorcycle and a metro mobility bus.
Both motorcycle riders were pronounced dead despite efforts to save them.
What we don't know:
Details on what may have led to the crash have not been shared.
What's next:
The identities of the deceased are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.
The Bloomington Police Department said it is continuing its investigation into the crash.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Bloominton Police Department.