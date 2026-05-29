Brooklyn Park family demands answers after Jontae Lee found dead in pond

The Brief Jontae Lee’s body was found in a Brooklyn Park pond Tuesday after he was missing for nearly three months. Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Friday night to honor his life and share their grief. Police arrested a 22-year-old man and are still investigating the circumstances of Lee’s death.



A Brooklyn Park family is searching for answers after the loss of Jontae Lee, whose body was found in a pond earlier this week.

Family gathers to remember Jontae Lee

What we know:

Lee, 27, was reported missing in March and was found Tuesday in a pond near the intersection of 70th Avenue North and Maryland Avenue North in Brooklyn Park. Police say the night Lee disappeared, there was some kind of disturbance after an argument involving Lee and a 22-year-old man, who has since been arrested.

Lee’s family and friends gathered Friday night for a candlelight vigil to honor his life.

"It feels like we had a ray like a ray of light stolen from us. He was very loved, and a lot of us just feel like we're robbed of time that we, you know, could possibly have with him," said Chanellia Miller, Lee’s cousin.

Lee’s mother, Casophia Tyus, shared memories of her last conversation with her son. "I talked to him right there, and I was hoping to see him again," said Tyus. "He said I love you mom," said Tyus.

Lee’s brother, Yamani Watford, expressed his grief. "I ain't get the chance to say goodbye. I ain't get as much time as I was meant to spend with him, and I just feel like this not right," said Watford.

Family members say Lee will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

"Jontae is going to be missed, everyone loved Jontae," said Tyus.

Family seeks answers as police continue investigation

The other side:

Lee’s family says they still have questions about what happened the night he disappeared and have not received updates about the investigation.

"We have yet to hear anything about the investigation and how things went. So that's something that we are still kind of left in the dark on with this whole case," said Miller.

Lee’s mother told FOX 9 her son struggled with alcoholism and had previous interactions with police. She said she knew something was wrong when he did not return home.

"Jontae had promised me something, and he be like, Jontae usually keeps his promises. So, and I'm like he didn't come back. I'm like that's not Jontae," said Tyus.

Brooklyn Park police say they are continuing to work the case while also giving the family space during this difficult time.

The family’s grief was palpable during the vigil, with loved ones sharing memories and expressing the pain of their loss.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the circumstances of Lee’s death or the ongoing investigation.

The family says they are still waiting for answers about what happened the night Lee disappeared.

What's next:

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