Mississippi River floating hot tubs now available in Minneapolis

The Brief Hot tub boats are now available to rent at Boom Island Park starting today. The boats combine a full hot tub and boating experience on the river. Grand opening bookings are full, but weekend and future slots are still available.



There’s a new way to relax and explore the Mississippi River at Boom Island Park.

Hot tub boats launch at Boom Island Park

What we know:

Starting Thursday, visitors can hit the river in boats featuring built-in electric hot tubs. The hot tub boats are designed for people who want to unwind or explore new parts of the river, all while soaking in warm water.

Each boat can fit up to six people, and you don't need a boating license to operate them – though one person will need to pass a safety test before the trip.

What they're saying:

Matt Witt, the owner of Minnesota Hot Tub Boats, described the experience: "It is legitimately like you are in a hot tub, but you're sailing down a river. It's the full hot tub experience and a full boating experience combined. It can be relaxing, it can be explorative, you can check out different parts of the river, you can just hang out and float down the river and enjoy the hot tub."

Booking details and pricing

Local perspective:

Bookings for Thursday's grand opening are already full, but there are still open time slots for the weekend and beyond. Each 90-minute rental costs $300.