Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in Meeker County

Eden Valley police are reporting one is dead after a chase and officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. an Eden Valley police officer attempted to initiate a vehicle stop for a traffic offense. Police say the driver then fled west from Eden Valley on Highway 55 as the officer pursued.

Approximately one mile west of Eden Valley, the vehicle went into the ditch. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle exited the vehicle and at one point there was an exchange of gunfire. The driver was shot, and the officer involved immediately started life-saving measures, according to a new release.

Meeker County and Stearns County deputies as well as Litchfield Police all responded to the scene, where a handgun was recovered.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer for formal identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Eden Valley Police Department does not have body cameras. However, a squad camera was operating throughout the incident.

The MN BCA has taken over the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

