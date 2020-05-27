Oakdale police respond to protest Tuesday at presumed home of Mpls. officer involved in George Floyd's death

Police in Oakdale, Minnesota say they responded to protests Tuesday night outside the presumed home of one of the Minneapolis police officers fired in the death of George Floyd.

According to the Oakdale Police Department, officers responded to the area of the 7500 block of 17th Street North Tuesday afternoon in response to reports of disturbances in the area.

"The disturbances were related to the belief an officer involved in the Minneapolis critical incident may reside in the neighborhood," police said in a news release.

Police said a series of protests and group gatherings continued throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The protests were mostly peaceful, but the police department maintained a presence in the area and put up road barricades for the safety of the neighborhood.

Around 11:10 p.m., the Washington County Mobile Field Force was deployed to disperse a large gathering in the neighborhood, according to police.

“Oakdale Police Department empathizes with a hurting community and recognizes the ability of its citizens to peacefully protest in public spaces in an orderly, civil and lawful manner,” the police department said in a statement.

Oakdale police said they do not have any involvement in the incident in Minneapolis and have no active warrant for anyone residing at the presumed address of the officer involved in Floyd’s death.