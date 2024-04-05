Expand / Collapse search
Oakdale police search for woman after she left Hudson treatment facility

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 5, 2024 1:57pm CDT
Missing Persons
Alycia Hofkes (Photo Courtesy: Minnesota BCA) (Supplied)

HUDSON, Wisc. (FOX 9) - The Oakdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing woman

Alycia Sue Hofkes, 45, is reportedly missing after she left a treatment facility in Hudson around Feb. 24. She is described as being about 5 feet tall and weighing about 110 pounds with blonde shaved hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say Hofkes has a history of drug addiction and has not been heard from since leaving the facility, adding that she has no vehicle, no phone and likely no money. 

Anyone who has seen her or might know her whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department at 651-738-1025. 