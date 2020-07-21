NWS: 'High end' EF-0 tornado touched down in Cadott, Wisconsin

article

The National Weather Service survey crew determined a "high end" EF-0 tornado touched down in Cadott, Wisconsin late Tuesday night.

The tornado's top wind speeds reached an estimated 85 miles per hour.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, the area along Maple Street south of Stanley Street on the north side of the village sustained damage. The tornado knocked down numerous power lines and trees.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Volunteers gathered for cleanup operations Cadott on Wednesday. Authorities advised people to work with caution as people can suffer injuries during cleanup rather than the storm.