Nutritious recipes for Heart Health Month

Christina Meyer-Jax stopped by FOX 9 to share some healthy recipes for National Heart Health Month.

Black Bean Southwest Quinoa Salad

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed

1 (15oz) can S&W® Black Beans (drained, rinsed)

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

4 green onions, sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Dressing

2 teaspoons grated lime peel

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons honey

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Brownie Batter Fruit Dip

Ingredients:

1 15 oz. can S&W Black Beans (drained and rinsed)

1/3 cup cacao powder (or cocoa powder)

3/4 cup coconut sugar

1/4 cup almond butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground flaxseed

2-3 tablespoons water (depends on consistency desired)

Instructions:

In the bowl of a large food processor fitted with an "S" blade, add in the black beans, cacao, sugar, almond butter, flaxseed, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Process until relatively smooth, then add 2-3 tablespoons of water to help it come together with a spreadable texture.

Taste the dip and adjust any seasoning to taste. For a frosting, you can add 1/4 cup more coconut sugar, if needed, or you can add more cacao powder for a darker chocolate flavor.

Serve right away with fresh fruit, or store it in the fridge where it will thicken up further. This can be kept in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

Savory Avocado and Kale Oatmeal

Ingredients:

1/2 cup steel cut oats (regular or gluten free)

3 cups water

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 eggs

3 cups kale thinly sliced

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic minced

½ lemon juiced

1/2 avocado thinly sliced

4 Tablespoons hummus (I like roasted red pepper)

Kosher salt to taste

Aleppo pepper for topping and/or sriracha drizzled on top

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring water to a boil. Add oats and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until desired consistency.

As the oats are finishing, heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large, wide pot. Add in the garlic, cooking for about 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add the chopped kale and stir to coat with the garlic. Add in 1/4 cup of water, cover, and let kale cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Once done, remove kale from heat and toss kale with lemon juice and a pinch of salt.

Bring a second pot of water to a boil. With a spoon, stir the water in a circular motion to create a tornado effect. Crack in the two eggs and cook for 2 ½ - 3 minutes. (Or use an egg poacher.) Use a slotted spoon to remove the eggs from the pot.

You could also just do a fried egg version vs. poached if you prefer.

Top cooked oatmeal with kale, egg, avocado, hummus, salt and aleppo pepper (or sriracha).