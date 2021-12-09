Not road rage: Random shootings at cars in St. Paul, Maplewood

St. Paul police are trying to identify a woman suspected of shooting randomly at vehicles at least twice in St. Paul and Maplewood. The shootings are not road rage incidents and there is no prior interaction with the targeted drivers – it appears to be just random gunfire. The suspect's white BMW has been captured on surveillance video, and she was also spotted at a nail salon.

July 1 shooting – Maplewood

The first incident happened on July 1 in Maplewood. The suspect was in the area of Highway 61 and Beam Avenue, driving slowly in a white BMW X3 when she pulled out a gun and fired at another vehicle. The bullet went through the rear passenger window, narrowly missing a 4-year-old child inside. The bullet passed through a headrest and hit the driver’s head. The victim of the random gunshot wasn’t seriously injured in this case.

October 19 shooting – St. Paul

The second shooting happened on October 19 near the intersection of John Ireland Boulevard and Marshall Avenue, between the Cathedral of Saint Paul and the Minnesota History Center. The victim – a 21-year-old woman -- was driving south on Marion Street when the suspect, in her white BMW X3, pulled up next to her, started shouting and began shooting at her vehicle. The bullets hit the windshield but missed the driver, her 14-year-old passenger and two younger children – ages 3 and 1 – who were inside the car.

Suspect on video at nail salon

Through the course of the investigation, police were able to determine that the suspect had been in a nail salon near Dale and University just prior to the shooting. Surveillance video and a photo have been released by that salon in an effort to identify the suspect.

If you know who this woman is, call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.