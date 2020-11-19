NorthPoint plans food giveaway in Minneapolis for families struggling through pandemic

article

As we approach the holiday season, NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center in north Minneapolis is teaming up with a number of organizations to distribute free food as need continues to grow during the pandemic.

"Our community struggles economically, and it’s been especially tough this year with people losing jobs," said NorthPoint Health and Wellness Manager Stuart Iseminger. "Our mission is to get good healthy food out to the community.”

The event, similar to one held this summer, is planned for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Dakota Provisions, a leading meat processing and packaging facility, is donating 16,000 pounds of meat including roast beef, ham, and salami.

Boxes of fresh fruit, vegetables, and dry goods will also be distributed.

"People are going to get a lot of food," said Iseminger.

Organizers say that since the start of the pandemic, the need for free food has increased more than 20 percent.

Advertisement

"I haven’t seen the need so bad, I haven’t seen the number of new people to be so large, but I also have seen how good and generous the people of the Twin Cities are to support our organization," said Iseminger.

The giveaway will take place in the Urban League Twin Cities parking lot on Oliver and Plymouth. No one will be asked for proof of income, or where they live. It will be a drive through event, however, walk-ups are welcome and masks are required.

"We just want people to think about doing an errand or doing what you need to do to feed your family. So no stigma, everyone is welcome," said Iseminger.