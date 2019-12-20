NorthPoint Health and Wellness workers pitch in for kids after toy donations fall short

article

For more than ten years, a north Minneapolis medical clinic has distributed toys to children in the community for the holidays. But when NorthPoint Health and Wellness fell short of reaching its goal, the staff there stepped up.

When our crews stopped by on Friday, the annual holiday toy drive at the center was shifting into high gear as volunteers prepared to bring smiles to the faces of nearly 2,000 little boys and girls.

"Whatever you need, we’re going to make sure we take care of you because you’re taking care of our families," NorthPoint's Outreach and Health Initiatives Manager Tee McClenty told the group.

This is coming on the heels of a donation shortage.

"Because of the overwhelming need out there for families to have toys, we didn’t get all the toys that we requested," McClenty explained.

McClenty says that when their toy request to a local organization fell short last week, her colleagues pitched in.

"This is the first time that we had such a large shortage," said McClenty. "This is the first time that we had to go internal and ask our staff to help us out."

They started an internal marketing campaign, turning to social media, family, and friends.

"I actually cried last night knowing that every child that we promised a toy to will have toy this holiday season," said McClenty.

From hula hoops to Monopoly, this holiday there is now more than enough.

"Thank you," said McClenty. "Thank you, thank you, thank you so much! And I can’t wait to share the fun stories of little kids walking through picking out their toy and sharing it with our community, because we couldn’t do it without you guys. So thank you so much."

Volunteers from a number of corporations including Target and U.S. Bank began distributing toys Friday, impacting about 400 families.