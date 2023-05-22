Northern lights offer 'once in a lifetime opportunity' for Cottage Grove couple's wedding photo

In her nine years as a professional photographer, Laura Landin has made it her specialty capturing couples whose love is written in the stars.

But she is over the moon over her latest stellar snapshot.

"I was so excited. When we saw the photos, I was straight up dancing like jumping for joy on this cliffside on the North Shore. It was so magical and unpredictable," Landin of Life and Art Photography told FOX 9.

Landin shot Brandon and Kristen Johnson's nuptials in St. Paul last December and planned to shoot another wedding photo under the stars on the North Shore three weeks after the ceremony.

But after rescheduling a half dozen times because of the weather, they were surprised to find the Northern Lights were on full display when they arrived on the shores of Lake Superior last Friday.

"This is a shot I wouldn't have expected to get for 20 years. I don't know how I would have planned to be in the right place at the right time with the right people and all the right gear to make something like this happen," said Landin.

After feeling like the universe was against them getting the shot they wanted, the stars aligned and the Johnsons were able to take a one-of-a-kind wedding photo with Mother Nature providing a spectacular light show as their backdrop.

"I'd never seen the Northern Lights in person. So to not only see them, but to have them captured in a moment is so special," said Kristen Johnson.

"It's such a beautiful way to capture our love that we have for each other and, you know, make it even that much more special to have such a beautiful thing that not a lot of people really see," said Brandon Johnson.

When it comes to wedding pictures, everyone wants theirs to be special.

Landin says being able to provide such an epic photo for an equally epic love story was worth the wait.

"This is the kind of thing I never expected to capture, so the fact that I was able to makes me really happy," said Landin.