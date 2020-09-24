Northern half of Minnesota approaching peak fall color, DNR says
(FOX 9) - The northern half of Minnesota is approaching peak fall color, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources weekly fall color report.
“The ash, aspen and birch trees are full of bright yellow leaves, and fiery red and orange leaves fill most maples and sumac,” the DNR says. “The prairie grasses have taken on rich gold, red and purple hues.”
Bean and Bear Lakes on the Superior Hiking Trail. (FOX 9)
The DNR says northwestern, northeastern and central Minnesota have the best fall colors this week, with most areas between 75-100% peak color. The following are some of the best places to visit right now to see fall colors:
Northwest
- Smokey Hills State Forest, Detroit Lakes/Park Rapids
- Big Bog State Recreation Area, Waskish
- Hayes Lake State Park, Roseau
Northeast
- Bear Island State Forest, Ely
- Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park, Soudan
- Franz Jevne State Park, Birchdale
Central
- Mille Lacs Kathio State Park, Onamia
- Rum River State Water Trail, Onamia
- Savanna Portage State Park, McGregor
The DNR’s Fall Color Finder, which is updated weekly through October, can help you find areas with peak fall color.
The DNR has recommended five fall color drives you can take at different points this season to see the changing leaves.