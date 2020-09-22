Five fall color drives to take in Minnesota this fall

article

It’s officially leaf peeping season in Minnesota and many state parks and forests across the state are nearing peak color.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forest officials say fall colors this year should be “especially lovely if the recent sunny days and chilly, but not freezing, nights continue.”

The DNR recommends a scenic drive through a state forest as a socially-distanced way to experience the outdoors and see the leaves change this season.

Here are five fall color drives to take this fall:

Mid-late September

Smoky Hills State Forest in the northwest

Bear Island State Forest in the northeast

Early October

Rum River State Forest in central Minnesota

St. Croix State Forest and Nemadji State Forest loop in central Minnesota

Mid-October

Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest in the south

The DNR’s Fall Color Finder, which is updated weekly through October, can help you find areas with peak fall color.