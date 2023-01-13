North Minneapolis shooting, crash leaves one dead Friday night

Police are investigating in North Minneapolis Friday night following a fatal crash and shooting.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Minneapolis Police officers responded to calls about a crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Ave North. Shortly after, officers also received calls about a person shot, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Responding officers found a red Kia with a male teen suffering gunshot wounds next to the vehicle. He was pounded dead at the scene.

Two additional teens that had originally fled from the Kia returned to the scene shortly after, according to O'Hara. They are currently in custody, but have not yet been arrested.

According to police, at 6:24 p.m., only six minutes prior to the accident, a red Kia had been reported stolen from North Minneapolis, while also receiving shot spotters notifications of multiple rounds fired at 3800 Dupont Ave North.

Police believe the two incidents are connected, and the shooting remains under investigation.

"This speaks to an absolute crisis we ar experiencing in this city and country," said O'Hara during a press conference at the scene, referencing the rise in theft of Kia vehicles. "A loft of times when we arrest these juveniles it's simply a revolving door. We make arrests, they are not held, but are released oftentimes to parents who need help taking care of them without adequate support."

According to O'Hara, last year Kias and Hyundai vehicles combined were involved in at least five homicides, dozens of gun violence incidents and robberies, and more than 200 hit-and-run incidents in the city of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back from details.