North High football player back home after being shot 3 times

Less than a week after being shot three times in Minneapolis, a North High football star is back home and on the road to recovery.

Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau was shot three times in the legs along the 2100 block of 8th Avenue North on Wednesday, March 22.

Monday, he returned home after five days in the hospital. It is a struggle to get around for 16-year-old Cash, but somehow the young man is keeping his spirits up days after getting shot three times, one of the bullets still lodged in his right leg.

"We just had a little checkup to see how the wounds are," said Cash. "Right now, we're just starting some antibiotics to prevent some infections."

Cash was walking home with a female friend last Wednesday night in the area of 8th Avenue North and Penn when a hooded gunman on foot – Cash doesn't know who or why – began firing.

The standout linebacker and wrestler took off running, finding protection behind a garage but quickly realizing he was in serious trouble.

"I didn't know what was going on," he recalls. "And I'm just sitting there, and I'm like, like, this could be it."

A GoFundMe has been created to help Cash's family through his recovery.