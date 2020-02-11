North Dakota health officials monitoring 3 people for possible coronavirus

article

The North Dakota Department of Health announced Tuesday that three people are being monitored for possible coronavirus.

According to the department, officials received notifications from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding people arriving in North Dakota from China. Officials are actively monitoring these individuals daily.

Authorities said there have been no cases of coronavirus reported in North Dakota.

So far in the United States, there have been 13 people reported to be infected. No one has died in the United States, and there has been no ongoing community transmission. The only person-to-person transmission in the United States has been among close household contacts.

Officials said Tuesday that three people in North Dakota are being actively monitored and are voluntarily practicing social distancing, which means they’re staying away from people other than immediate family members and will stay out of public places. They will also be checked on daily to monitor the illness.

In general, the risk for infection for people in the United States remains low.

The CDC has issued a Level 3 travel warning for all of China. This means that people should avoid nonessential travel to this province. The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 travel advisory warning people not to travel to China.

Residents can reduce their risk of infection by following a few suggestions:

-Do not travel to China.

-If you have traveled to China, watch for symptoms of a respiratory illness for 14 days after returning. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

If you develop symptoms, call your health care provider immediately and tell them you have been to China. Avoid contact with other people, and follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.