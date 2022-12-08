North Carolina teen wins $1M lottery while heading to 2nd job: 'Everyone was happy'

An 18-year-old has won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket while heading to his second job in North Carolina.

Dalton Radford, a public works employee from Dallas, North Carolina, reportedly bought two scratch-off tickets on Friday, Dec. 2, from Will's Food Store III on Dallas High Shoals Highway in the Old North State, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"I left work and was going to my second job," Radford told the lottery board , in a statement. "I stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets."

NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN WINS LOTTERY AND GIVES BIRTH ON SAME DAY: 'I'M SO THANKFUL'

Radford said he learned that he was a winner when he checked his tickets in the convenience store parking lot.

Dalton Radford, 18, a public works employee who has two jobs, reportedly won $1 million from a North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off. (North Carolina Education Lottery / Fox News)

"I thought, ‘Hey! I just won a million dollars. I called my mom, dad, and grandpa," the dual worker recalled. "Everyone was happy."

Radford told the NC Education Lottery that his grandfather predicted he’d win $1 million two weeks before his scratch-off win.

Radford reportedly claimed his prize on Tuesday at the NC Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

The NC Education Lottery said Radford was presented with two prize options: take an annuity payment of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum payment of $600,000.

Radford selected the lump sum and he reportedly took home $426,063 after state and federal tax withholdings, according to the lottery board.

Radford told the NC Education Lottery he plans to save most of his winnings, but he’d like to upgrade his vehicle.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS BIG AFTER FINDING MONTH-OLD LOTTERY TICKET IN TRUCK: 'DID THAT HAPPY DANCE'

"I think I’ll buy a brand-new [Chevrolet] Silverado ," Radford said, in a statement.

Profile view of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country (Chevrolet)

The NC Education Lottery is a state-run lottery that raises money for North Carolina schools, students and education programs.

The lottery board’s recent press release noted that the $10 Carolina Jackpot game debuted in June with five $1 million prizes.

"One $1 million prize remains to be claimed," the NC Education Lottery wrote.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.