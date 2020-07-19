North Branch police looking for driver who hit pedestrian early Sunday morning

Police in North Branch, Minnesota are asking for help locating the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on Hemingway Avenue between Highway 95 and 394th Street. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police said there was no evidence left behind in the roadway, and officials are asking people who live in the area if they have any information or video.

If you have any information, contact the North Branch Police Department.