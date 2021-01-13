Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Burnett County, Polk County, Washburn County
6
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County

Nonprofit helps get more COVID-19 testing into north Minneapolis

By
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A local nonprofit is partnering with Minneapolis Public Schools and the city and state health departments to provide free COVID-19 testing in the city's north side.

The partnership led to two upcoming events all aimed at making tests available to everyone who wants one. 

Nonprofit helps get COVID-19 testing into north Minneapolis

A local nonprofit is helping to increase the amount of COVID-19 testing available in north Minneapolis.

Brother Shane Price with the Power of People Leadership Institute is behind an effort to bring more COVID-19 testing opportunities to north Minneapolis.

"We need everybody to come out and see testing as a part of their right and responsibility. It means something to me to be able to provide some leadership for the north Minneapolis community, to make sure that they’re tested."

This Saturday, the Minneapolis Public School District will open Davis Center on 1250 West Broadway Avenue to provide free saliva testing. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.

"This community has to go outside for a lot of things, a lot of services. We don’t want you to have to leave your community to be tested. It’s important that it’s here," Price said.

The nonprofit's initiative is part of an ongoing push to help keep people safe. As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, Price says building trust is key.

"We'll just talk about the Tuskeegee test, just as an example. People remember that, you know, and me too. I am going to get vaccinated myself because I want to be able to walk the talk and I want to be able to share the truth with people," Price said.

The nonprofit is hosting two events this month at the Davis Center. The first one takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The second event is Jan. 30.