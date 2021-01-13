Nonprofit helps get more COVID-19 testing into north Minneapolis

A local nonprofit is partnering with Minneapolis Public Schools and the city and state health departments to provide free COVID-19 testing in the city's north side.

The partnership led to two upcoming events all aimed at making tests available to everyone who wants one.

Brother Shane Price with the Power of People Leadership Institute is behind an effort to bring more COVID-19 testing opportunities to north Minneapolis.

"We need everybody to come out and see testing as a part of their right and responsibility. It means something to me to be able to provide some leadership for the north Minneapolis community, to make sure that they’re tested."

This Saturday, the Minneapolis Public School District will open Davis Center on 1250 West Broadway Avenue to provide free saliva testing. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.

"This community has to go outside for a lot of things, a lot of services. We don’t want you to have to leave your community to be tested. It’s important that it’s here," Price said.

The nonprofit's initiative is part of an ongoing push to help keep people safe. As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, Price says building trust is key.

"We'll just talk about the Tuskeegee test, just as an example. People remember that, you know, and me too. I am going to get vaccinated myself because I want to be able to walk the talk and I want to be able to share the truth with people," Price said.

The nonprofit is hosting two events this month at the Davis Center. The first one takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The second event is Jan. 30.