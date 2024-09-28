'Nonhazardous' powder found in suspicious package that caused MN Sec. of State office evacuation

article

The suspicious package that led to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State building in St. Paul being evacuated was found to contain a "nonhazardous white powdered substance" according to state officials.

What we know

Tests conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) revealed that the white powdered substance inside the package was "nonhazardous", according to a news release from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office sent Saturday.

The MDH is reportedly continuing to run tests on the substance.

No injuries from the incident were reported.

The incident is still being investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

What we don't know

Officials have not released information on what the substance inside the package is.

Statement from Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon

"We are thankful for the quick response by our law enforcement partners to ensure the staff members working in our office were safe. We are also grateful to the Minnesota Department of Health, which completed the initial analysis late into the evening on September 27.

"Fear and intimidation of election workers will not be tolerated. New laws enacted in 2023 make it very clear that it is a crime to intimidate election workers and interfere with the administration of an election. Our focus remains on delivering a free, fair, accurate, and secure election for Minnesotans." - Secretary of State Steve Simon

Background

The suspicious package was delivered on Friday and led to the building that holds the Office of the Secretary of State being evacuated around noon.

The package had a return address that read "United States Traitor Elimination Army."

Multiple other secretaries of state and state election officials reported receiving similar packages earlier this month.

