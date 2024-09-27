MN Secretary of State building evacuated after suspicious package delivered

article

The Brief The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State building was evacuated on Friday after a suspicious package was delivered. The package had a return address that read "United States Traitor Elimination Army." Multiple other secretaries of state and state election officials reported receiving similar packages earlier this month.



Law enforcement agencies have evacuated the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State after a suspicious package was delivered on Friday.

What we know

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State building in St. Paul was evacuated around noon on Friday after a suspicious package was delivered.

The return address reportedly read "United States Traitor Elimination Army."

State officials say several other secretaries of state and state election officials received similar packages earlier this month.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident.

The FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Minnesota State Patrol all responded.

What we don't know

Any information on what the package contained has not yet been released.

Statement from Secretary of State Steve Simon

"Threatening election officials is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Our democracy depends on public servants who must be able to perform their duties free from fear, intimidation, or harassment. This action is not deterring our work or determination to deliver another election that is free, fair, accurate, and secure. We will work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the person or persons responsible for this action are held accountable." - Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon