No Rock the Garden planned for 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Rock the Garden will not take place this summer, the Walker Art Center and The Current announced Wednesday, citing uncertainties around planning for a large-scale concert event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The music festival has been held in Minneapolis every summer since 2008, although the pandemic forced it to be canceled this past summer.

"After thoughtful consideration of how Rock the Garden could be coordinated and held in the time of COVID-19, the two organizations determined that the event in its current form could not be done in a way that would guarantee the safety of community members and artists," organizers wrote in a release.

Summer may seem far away, but organizers say the bulk of the planning for the music festival - such as booking bands and securing permits - needs to be done by the New Year.

"It is not feasible to do this work given the current situation with COVID-19. We are disappointed to not be able to share the event with our community next summer," Mary Ceruti, Executive Director of the Walker, said in a statement.

The Walker and The Current said they hope to hold the event in summer 2022.