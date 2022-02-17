No-knock warrant restrictions pass Minnesota House committee

Democratic lawmakers in the Minnesota House took the first steps to dramatically limit no-knock warrants on Thursday.

A new bill would not totally eliminate the use of no-knock warrants, but would instead place restrictions on their usage.

The bill would allow police to execute a no-knock warrant in the case of someone being held captive, or to prevent imminent death or harm. Preventing deaths such as Amir Locke’s is the goal, lawmakers say.

"We need to make sure that we don’t lose any more lives to no-knock warrants," said Rep. Athena Hollins in a statement promoting the legislation. "This is not only an opportunity for our redemption as lawmakers. This is an opportunity for law enforcement to repair the relationship with the community by not actively opposing legislation that the public is asking for."

However, the proposal has its opponents that say police still need the ability to use no-knock warrants to protect their own safety.

Advertisement

The bill passed out of the House Public Safety Committee on a narrow vote Thursday, and will now move to the Judiciary Committee before receiving any vote of approval on the House Floor.