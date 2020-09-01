Nisswa, Minnesota mayor cited after confronting police officers during traffic stop

article

The Mayor of Nisswa, Minnesota was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process Saturday night after police say he confronted police officers who were making a traffic stop of a motorist.

According to a police report from the Pequot Lakes Police Department, they made a stop around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night south of Nisswa on Hwy. 371. During the stop, Mayor Fred Heidmann was filming the interaction between officers and the motorist.

Pequot Police say they asked him to stand in a safe area, but that he could continue filming.

The police report says Heidmann, “immediately became belligerent and argued with the officers and then left the scene,” before returning a short time later to confront the officers.

Police say he was placed under arrest, cited and released for his actions.

Heidmann did not immediately respond to FOX 9’s request for comment.

In a statement Tuesday, Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang said he was “highly disappointed” in Heidmann’s actions.

“We will not allow his actions and belittling rant to distract from the good work our officers do every day,” Klang said. “His lack of judgement to interject himself into a traffic stop he had nothing to do with was completely innaproprate and he will be held responsible for his actions through the criminal justice system.”

Klang went on to say his two officers practiced “restraint and professionalism” during the incident.

Pequot Police say evidence in the case, including body camera video, is being compiled to be passed along to the county attorney’s office.