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The Brief Parts of northern Minnesota saw their first snow of the season overnight. Half an inch to an inch of snow fell from Grand Rapids eastward to Duluth and much of the Arrowhead. For many of these areas, this first accumulating snow was more than a month later than average.



The first snow of the season finally arrived in parts of northern Minnesota.

1st snow of the season in northern Minnesota

By the numbers:

A secondary cold front and batch of moisture rolled through the state on Sunday, leading to some flakes across the northern third of the state. Half an inch to an inch of snow fell from Grand Rapids eastward to Duluth and much of the Arrowhead.

Big picture view:

Considering the incredible warmth over the last few weeks, this was probably quite the surprise for residents.

This was the first accumulating snow of the season for many of these areas, coming more than a month later than average. In fact, for Duluth and International Falls, it was one of the latest on record to see the first initial dusting of snow.

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