The Brief Tuesday starts with filtered sunshine in the Twin Cities before thicker clouds move in and a few late flurries are possible. By early Wednesday, southwestern Minnesota could see around a half-inch of light snow while the metro is more likely to get only a few flakes. Sunshine returns Wednesday and quieter weather with highs near 40 is expected for Thanksgiving.



Clouds are building Tuesday with just enough moisture for a few flakes before a calmer, milder Thanksgiving stretch settles in.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

The next system is an open wave without an area of low pressure. There is plenty of upper-level moisture creating cloud cover, but not much deeper moisture to produce much snow.

Timeline:

Filtered sunshine is expected to give way to thicker clouds through Tuesday afternoon. Late Tuesday into early Wednesday, a few flakes or flurries could develop in western Minnesota, southwestern Minnesota and possibly the metro.

High temperatures for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

By the numbers:

The Twin Cities should reach about 33 degrees on Tuesday, before dropping back below freezing Tuesday night. Many spots should fall into the 20s, with teens farther north and around 26 in the metro.

Thanksgiving weekend weather forecast

Weather forecast for Thanksgiving 2026.

What's next:

Any leftover flakes should move out by sunrise Wednesday. Clouds should decrease through the day, with late sunshine returning for most of Minnesota before a quiet holiday stretch.

Wednesday should reach about 37 degrees with some late-day sun. For Thursday, patchy fog is possible early, but Thanksgiving looks quiet, fairly mild and sunny with highs back near 40.

Temperatures should stay above average into the weekend, with mid to upper 40s expected and some sunshine by Sunday and Monday.