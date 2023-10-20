Lake Street Kmart on fire in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the vacant Kmart site on Lake Street.

FOX 9 crews on the scene say the fire looks like it is coming from the back of the building. Watch FOX 9 live for the latest.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said on social media at 5:06 a.m. that it was on the scene. Before 7 a.m., the fire department said it was working to extinguish the "large amount of fire," and contain the fire, so it wouldn't spread through the building. Meanwhile, gas and electric companies are on the scene to shut off utilities to the building if needed.

As of now, there are no injuries reported.

Recently, there have been public meetings on what to do with the site.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.