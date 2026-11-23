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The Brief FIFA announced Monday the U.S. will co-host the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. Minneapolis is one of the candidates to host matches when the world's top women's soccer tournament comes to the U.S. If selected, games would be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which can fit approximately 66,000 fans.



Minneapolis is a finalist to host matches for the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will take place across the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Minneapolis a finalist host city

Big picture view:

FIFA announced Monday the U.S. will lead a four-nation regional co-hosting of the 2031 Women's World Cup. It's the first time the tournament will be played across four countries. With 48 teams and 104 games, it will also be the largest edition of the tournament.

What we know:

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis was among the potential venues submitted as part of the successful joint bid. Minneapolis is one of 15 U.S. cities being considered as host cities for the tournament.

Dig deeper:

The bid book highlighted Minneapolis as a "destination for elite women's competition," citing the city's successful hosting of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, the 2022 NCAA Women's Final Four and back-to-back Big Ten Women's Basketball tournaments. It also pointed to Minnesota as a "national leader in advancing women's sports" with its six professional women's sports franchises, including the Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Frost and community-owned Minnesota Aurora FC.

What they're saying:

"Today’s vote moves Minneapolis one step closer to welcoming the world for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup," said Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events, the regional sports commission leading Minneapolis' host city bid, in a statement. "The tournament is expanding as demand for women’s soccer grows around the globe, and you can already feel that energy here in Minnesota. As a candidate host city, we’d love the chance to fill U.S. Bank Stadium with fans from around the world, bring new business to our hotels, restaurants and shops, and give young Minnesota players the chance to see the best in the game up close."

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the official host cities for the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup will be announced.

U.S. to host 2031 World Cup with 3 others

The backstory:

It will be the third time the U.S. has hosted the FIFA Women's World Cup. The U.S. previously hosted the tournament in 1999, when the U.S. became the first host nation to win, and 2003.

What's next:

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup takes place in Brazil from June 24–July 25, 2027.