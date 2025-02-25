Reconnect Nicollet project: City unveils vision for former Kmart site

article

The Brief Minneapolis city leaders shared their vision for the future of the former Nicollet Kmart site. The city is working to reconnect Nicollet Avenue near Lake Street, after it was disconnected decades ago. Some early work is expected to start this year, but it may take a few years for the street to reopen.



Work is expected to begin this year on a multi-year plan to reconnect Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, the City of Minneapolis unveiled its vision for the former Kmart site.

Reconnect Nicollet

The backstory:

The Kmart on Nicollet Avenue blocked off the street between Lake Street and West 29th for decades, starting in the late 70s.

Some resident groups have long pushed for the street to be reconnected. The closure of the Kmart location and a SuperValu store at the site over the last decade has allowed city leaders to move forward with a plan to restore the avenue.

A fire at the former Kmart building in 2023 sped up the process, forcing the city to move up the demolition of the building.

Last year, city leaders approved a concept for the street.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Minneapolis leaders talked about the vision for the Kmart site.

Along with reconnecting the avenue, the plans call for adding both commercial and residential space and a park.

City leaders say the residential buildings will bring 500 to 600 rental units to the area, including both market rate and affordable housing. The commercial space will be limited and concentrated on corners, with a focus on bringing locally-owned shops to the area.

City officials say the draft framework for the site was the result of a wide-range of public input. The vision is being shared with members of the public at an open house on Tuesday.

While early work to transform the site will begin this year, it could take three years to reconnect the street.

Nicollet Avenue timeline

Timeline:

The project to reconnect Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis has been ongoing for years.