The Brief Estimated 2027 property tax statements are arriving across the metro, including a proposed 12% increase in Minneapolis and more than an 8% increase in Hennepin County. Hennepin County’s Truth in Taxation meeting is Dec. 1, and most city and county meetings are almost all done by mid-December before levies are finalized at the end of the month. Taxpayers can weigh in at those meetings, appeal assessments in the spring or file a court petition before April 30.



Property tax estimates are landing in metro mailboxes as taxpayers get one last chance to speak up before local levies are locked in.

Why metro tax estimates jumped

Minneapolis and Hennepin County leaders have warned for months about rising property taxes. Estimated 2027 property tax statements hit mailboxes in November, with local budgets set to be finalized in December.

Local perspective:

Minneapolis is looking at a proposed 12% increase.

"The commercial and industrial tax base being as low as it is, it’s going to keep the rising cost issues for homeowners and for renters," said Adam Duininck of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

By the numbers:

In broader Hennepin County, officials have proposed an 8.15% increase.

"There was a lot of federal resources to make sure that we had the capacity to do the programs and implement the programs that help people. That capacity is gone," said Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson.

Anderson said counties are still expected to perform services at a level they were before, but now with less funding. The federal government lowered its share of SNAP administration costs from 50% to 25%, and counties are hiring new staff to handle the extra paperwork that comes with new Medicaid work requirements.

Truth in Taxation meetings come next

Hennepin County and most other counties and cities in Minnesota will hold Truth in Taxation meetings in the coming weeks. Those meetings are the last chance for the public to weigh in before levies are set.

What's next:

Hennepin County’s Truth in Taxation meeting is Dec. 1. Most other city and county meetings are almost all done by mid-December, when proposed increases are locked in and local budgets are finalized.

What they're saying:

"Their comments always matter. And I really want to make sure that we’re hearing from everybody," said Anderson.

Anderson said staff will also be on hand at the meeting to answer questions about property tax statements.

How taxpayers can still respond

Taxpayers who think their property assessment is wrong still have options after the December meetings. Those steps include local appeals to city and county equalization boards in the spring and early summer months. Find more information about the appeals process here.

Timeline:

Taxpayers can also challenge an assessment in court by filing a petition before April 30.

What you can do:

There are property tax assistance programs that homeowners can apply for based on income and other factors.

Homesteading: If you own and live in your home and have not homesteaded, If you own and live in your home and have not homesteaded, apply online by December 31 to lower next year’s taxes. Homesteading saves households hundreds, even thousands of dollars per year, and makes you eligible for statewide property tax refunds.

Special Property Tax Refund: If your homestead taxes rise more than 12% and at least $100, you may qualify for a If your homestead taxes rise more than 12% and at least $100, you may qualify for a state refund of up to $1,000, no matter your income.

Renter’s Credit: If you rent, part of your rent pays property taxes, and you may be able to get some of it back through Minnesota’s If you rent, part of your rent pays property taxes, and you may be able to get some of it back through Minnesota’s Renter’s Credit when you file your state income taxes.

"We’ve known that this is coming. We’ve been planning for it and trying to make sure that the impact to property taxpayers is as small as they can be given the enormity of all the hurdles in front of us," said Anderson.