The Brief Anoka County finished a House recount on Monday, cutting Rep. Nolan West's lead from 22 votes to 17. Clay and Becker counties started recounting 114 precincts on Monday, after Sen. Rob Kupec lost by four votes to Austin Peterson on Election Night. He took a one-vote lead into Tuesday’s last day of recounting.



Democrats could flip a Minnesota state senate race from Election Night results, but an Anoka County recount confirmed a Republican hung on to win.

Clay and Becker recount begins

What we know:

Probably the most significant recount in the state started on Monday.

Clay and Becker counties have 114 precincts in Senate District 4 to recount after incumbent Sen. Rob Kupec lost by four votes to Hawley school board member Austin Petersont.

That recount is set to wrap up on Tuesday.

Anoka County's results will also become official on Tuesday.

Anoka County recount narrows lead

Dig deeper:

Rep. Nolan West, (R-Blaine), held on for his sixth term even as his lead shrank from 22 votes to 17.

Only two major Minnesota races remained undecided after Anoka County wrapped up that recount on Monday.

"I'm happy to have Nolan West back with us in the House," said Rep. Pam Altendorf, (R-Red Wing).

Local perspective:

It took six hours of observers flipping paper ballots, taking a close look at bubbles in the House race and recounting the votes to confirm a winner in Anoka County.

A few dozen observers, including Rep. Altendorf, reviewed almost 24,000 ballots, mainly looking for computer-reading mistakes.

"What might happen is that they 'x' it, or they checkmark it, and they're outside of the circle, but you can see that the intent was for that person clearly," said Altendorf.

By the numbers:

West's 22-vote edge on election night was less than 0.1%, and candidates can request a state-funded recount if they lose by less than 0.5%.

And yet, most election experts in the modern elections era viewed a 22-vote lead as almost impossible to overcome.

"I think unless something has gone horribly wrong you don't usually see huge amounts of swings," said Doug Chapin, a DFL congressional candidate and elections expert, while noting the Kupec-Peterson race is one to watch.

"Certainly if you're in a district where the margin is fewer than the number of precincts, it's absolutely worth jumping back in and having them count again," said Chapin.

The final results

What's next:

Democrats will keep a sizable majority in both the House and the Senate no matter how that recount ends.

They’ll return in January with a 77-57 edge in the House.

If Kupec wins back his Senate seat, it’ll be 40-27 in the Senate or 39-28 if Peterson wins.

What we don't know:

We don’t know whether the Clay and Becker recount will change any totals Tuesday.

There’s also a congressional recount coming after Jake Johnson beat Brad Finstad by 324 votes, which will take place next week in several counties.