Nicki Minaj's upcoming world tour has a stop in Minneapolis

Hip-Hop star Nicki Minaj is set to perform at Target Center next spring.

Minaj has released her stops for her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" and she will be performing in Minneapolis on April 27, 2024.

The tour announcement follows the release of her most recent album "Pink Friday 2" and it's her largest tour to date.

Presale for the tickets begins Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. for Citi card members. General ticket sales begin Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Nicki Minaj's website.