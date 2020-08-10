Nickelodeon Universe reopens at MOA with safety measures in place

article

After sitting idle for nearly five months, Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America opened up again on August 10.

Guests visiting the indoor amusement park can expect some changes, including a mask requirement and limited capacity.

As more places reopen, University of Minnesota Public Health expert Dr. Ryan Demmer is reminding people to stay safe.

“We shouldn’t let our guard down, particularly as we see in Minnesota rising rates, and we’re moving toward the fall when we expect to see higher risk of transmission,” Dr. Demmer said.

Dr. Demmer reminds people to exercise frequent handwashing, bringing some hand sanitizer with so you don’t rely on hand sanitizer provided at businesses. He also said mask-wearing will be really important indoors, as well as maintaining a physical distance.

The MOA worked with state and national and industry experts on reopening protocols.

“It’s difficult to keep the economy completely shut down and we really can’t do that in the long-run, so we’re going to have to return to some level of normalcy in order to make that happen,” Dr. Demmer said. “The small sacrifice we can all make is to try and keep our distance, be respectful, wear a mask, and try and control the background infection rates in the community.”