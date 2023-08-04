Nick Offerman coming to Mystic Lake this fall

article

Nick Offerman is coming to Mystic Lake for his stand-up comedy show in October.

Mystic Lake announced Friday it will be hosting stand-up comedian Nick Offerman at 8 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 4 for the show and start at $49.

Offerman is an actor well known for his character of Ron Swanson on "Parks & Recreation," Karl Weathers in "Fargo," and made an appearance in the HBO hit "The Last of Us."

"Join Offerman for a night of deliberative talking, mirth and music. An evening that compels listeners to chuckle while also causing them to honestly countenance the aspects of humanity about which we have to laugh so that we don’t attack one another with shovels," Mystic Lake said about the show.

Tickets can be purchased at the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit Mystic Lake’s website here for more details.