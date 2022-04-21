Newport Elementary School to close after school board vote

article

Newport Elementary School is set to close and be converted in an early education center after a vote by the school board on Thursday evening.

The school board voted 6-1 to approve a 10-year facility plan that the district says will deal with rising enrollment and changing boundaries in the district while making needed renovations and modernization.

However, as part of the plans, Newport Elementary School will close its doors.

The vote was met with dismay from Newport parents who walked out of the meeting after the vote, while letting board members know their displeasure.

It's unclear when the school will close.