Newly remodeled Edina Theater reopens Friday

Following a renovation, complete with a new bar inspired by "The Shining," the Edina Theater at 50th and France is set to reopen Friday.

"We want to make this theater a destination that you want to come to for more than just a movie," co-owner Michelle Mann said.

The iconic theater built in 1934 has been empty since the previous owners closed the theater down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new remodel features a new sound system and much bigger, more comfortable chairs.

To match the bar, one of the movies playing at the theater is "The Shining."

Mann Theatres currently operates eight movie theaters in Minnesota, including the Highland and Grandview cinemas in St. Paul.