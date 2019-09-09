New Xcel Energy Center entry policy: What you need to know

article

Wild fans and concertgoers will soon see some new rules when entering Xcel Energy Center.

The St. Paul venue announced Monday it will be implementing new policies in an effort to increase safety and efficiency during events.

Beginning on Sept. 12 for the blink-182 concert, Xcel Energy Center will implement dedicated cashless payment systems at certain concession stations. The systems will only accept credit and gift cards, as well as mobile payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Last year, the Minnesota Wild implemented a policy limiting the size and type of bags allowed. Beginning on Oct. 15, all Xcel Energy Center events will adhere to the new policy.

Fans attending events at the venue will be permitted to carry:



• Clear tote (plastic, vinyl or PVC) that does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" or a plastic storage bag that is maximum one gallon, resealable and clear.

• Small bags, such as a small clutch purse, that are approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap, will be allowed but must not exceed 5" x 8".

It is also worth noting that smoking - including electronic cigarettes - are not allowed at Xcel Energy Center.

Finally, for security reasons, the arena will no longer allow re-entry, even for smoking.