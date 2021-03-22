Expand / Collapse search

New vaccination sites open in Marshall, Worthington to target food processing workers

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 9
article

The expanse of JBS pork processing plant sits at the northeast corner of Worthington, Minn., September 4, 2019. (Photo by Courtney Perry/For the Washington Post) (Courtney Perry/For the Washington Post/Getty Images / Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - The state of Minnesota opened two new community vaccination sites in Worthington and Marshall, Minnesota Monday in an effort to vaccinate food processing and agriculture workers.

The Governor’s office announced the two new community vaccination sites, which will be located in at the MERIT Center in Marshall and the Worthington Event Center in Worthington.

Minnesota governor confirms positive COVID-19 cases identified at state’s largest pork production facility

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz confirmed there have been a number of positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the JBS pork plant in Worthington--the the largest pork production facility in the state.

The vaccines are available to all eligible Minnesotans, which now includes frontline workers in food processing and agriculture.

Worthington made headlines in April after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the workers at the JBS pork processing plant. The plant temporarily closed and re-opened in May with what the company described as added safety measures for employees.

Union: 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases at JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota

There are now confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota—the largest pork production plant in the state.&nbsp;

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663, the union that represents the JBS workers, said 19 employees were infected at one time in April.

The Worthington and Marshall vaccination locations are temporary, the Governor’s Office says. Sites currently set up in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Mankato are permanent.

JBS voluntarily closing Worthington, Minnesota pork plant indefinitely due to COVID-19 cases

JBS USA has announced the indefinite closure of its Worthington, Minnesota&nbsp;pork production facility due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the plant.

The state of Minnesota offered the following information about how to sign up for your vaccine:

Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine should sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, which will notify users about vaccine opportunities near them. Users currently eligible for the vaccine may be randomly selected for an appointment at a Community Vaccination Program location. Minnesotans may be contacted directly if they can make an appointment.

Minnesotans can sign up at https://mn.gov/vaccineconnector. Minnesotans unable to sign up online or who require translation assistance can call 833-431-2053 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday to sign up over the phone.

In addition to the Vaccine Connector, Minnesotans can search for local providers, contact information and scheduling opportunities on the state’s vaccine finder map: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.

Minnesota Department of Health investigating COVID-19 cases at JBS pork plant in Worthington

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has confirmed 30 cases of COVID-19 in the Worthington area as of Friday, with at least seven of those cases associated with the JBS pork plant, although as the investigation continues that number is expected to increase.