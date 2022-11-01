New St. Paul Police Chief to be named today

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will reveal his choice to lead the St. Paul Police Department at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (watch live in the player above).

Carter is choosing between five candidates, four of which are currently with the department.

The five candidates are:

Dr. Jacqueline Bailey Davis, who is currently and inspector with the Philadelphia Police Department.

St. Paul Police Unit Commander for Community Partnerships Pamela Barragan, who has been with the department since 1996.

Senior Commander of the Eastern District Kurtis Hallstrom, who has been with the St. Paul Police Department since 1999.

Commander Axel Henry, Commander in the narcotics, financial intelligence, and human trafficking division, who started with the SPPD in 1998.

Assistant Chief of Police Stacy Murphy.

The announcement will be streamed on fox9.com here and in the player above.