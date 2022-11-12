New Shake Shack location at Rosedale Center to open next week

article

A new Shake Shack location is set to open doors in the Twin Cities next week in Roseville, Minnesota.

The new location, which includes a drive-thru, is on the north side of Rosedale Center near the County Road B2 entrance and the exit for Snelling Avenue southbound, behind the AMC Rosedale 14 theaters. Company reps say the grand opening will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 with the first 100 customers through the drive-thru getting an "exclusive Shake Shack gift".

The new restaurant marks the fifth location for Shake Shack in the Twin Cities, including locations in Maple Grove, near Southdale Mall, at the Mall of America, and at MSP Airport.

Normal operating hours for the new location will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The company says they are still looking for workers.

The popular burger chain has 260 restaurants in 32 states in the U.S.