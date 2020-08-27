New program offering $100M to Minnesota homeowners and renters to prevent evictions due to pandemic

The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program launched Thursday, which will make $100 million available to prevent evictions and homelessness for eligible renters and homeowners amid the pandemic, according to Minnesota Housing.

The program is funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund under the CARES Act. The assistance program is designed to cover expenses, such as past-due rent, mortgage, utilities, and housing-related expenses that were sustained after March 1.

There will be 44 local administrators across the state that will review the applications from individuals and families, verify eligibility, and process the payments.

Minnesotans interested in applying and learning more about the program can begin the application process by calling Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 Resource Helpline (Toll Free: 1.800.543.7709; Local: 651.291.0211), visiting 211unitedway.org online, or texting “MNRENT” or “MNHOME” to 898-211.) The 211 helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions about the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.